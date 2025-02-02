Netanyahu's U.S. Visit: Redrawing Politics in the Middle East

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed Israel for a critical meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to strengthen ties with Washington following previous discord linked to the Gaza conflict. This visit marks Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to meet Trump since the latter's recent inauguration.

Netanyahu, departing with an ongoing six-week Gaza ceasefire, seeks to expand on regional decisions he claims have reshaped the Middle East. The Israeli leader emphasized unity with President Trump to further such changes, highlighting the strategic partnerships established during Trump's earlier tenure, including the U.S. embassy move and the Abraham Accords.

High on the agenda are discussions on developments concerning Iran and Saudi Arabia, alongside the broader Middle East security scenario. As Netanyahu navigates pressures from domestic and international spheres, the visit underscores a strategic reset in Israel-U.S. relations amid dynamic geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)