Left Menu

AAP's Campaign Van Vandalism Sparks Political Outcry in New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party accused BJP workers of vandalizing its campaign van in New Delhi. Despite the allegations, no complaint has been filed. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, demanded the Election Commission's intervention. The DCP urged a formal complaint for proper action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 18:27 IST
AAP's Campaign Van Vandalism Sparks Political Outcry in New Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that one of its campaign vans was vandalized by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in New Delhi, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the elections.

The allegations surfaced after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh shared a video on social media platform X, showing individuals damaging the vehicle. However, the police have yet to receive a formal complaint regarding the incident.

Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Devesh Mahla assured that strict legal action would follow upon receiving a formal complaint. Meanwhile, electoral tensions continue to soar as the stakes rise in the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025