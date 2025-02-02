AAP's Campaign Van Vandalism Sparks Political Outcry in New Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that one of its campaign vans was vandalized by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in New Delhi, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the elections.

The allegations surfaced after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh shared a video on social media platform X, showing individuals damaging the vehicle. However, the police have yet to receive a formal complaint regarding the incident.

Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Devesh Mahla assured that strict legal action would follow upon receiving a formal complaint. Meanwhile, electoral tensions continue to soar as the stakes rise in the forthcoming elections.

