Chirag Paswan Expresses Confidence in BJP's Delhi Assembly Victory
Union Minister Chirag Paswan voiced optimism for the BJP's success in the Delhi assembly elections, emphasizing the growing public discontent with AAP. Campaigning for BJP's Raj Kumar Chauhan, Paswan highlighted the NDA and BJP's popularity. He expressed confidence in Prime Minister Modi's policies driving a BJP victory.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday conveyed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) potential victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Citing increasing public disapproval of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Paswan underscored the BJP's rising popularity.
Addressing a rally for BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan in the Mangolpuri constituency, the Hajipur Member of Parliament highlighted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) influence and the groundswell of support for the BJP. Paswan asserted that February 8 would see the BJP forming the new government in Delhi.
When questioned about the absence of a declared BJP chief ministerial candidate, Paswan drew on historical precedents where the BJP announced its chief minister after election victories. He attributed the anticipated success to trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare and development initiatives, foreseeing a BJP triumph in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Pushes for 'Triple-Engine' Government Ahead of Elections
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Rallies Support Ahead of Civic Elections
Denis Law: A Legendary Football Legacy Remembered
Rioters' Return: Controversy Brews as Jan. 6 Defendants Seek Inauguration Access
Delhi Assembly Elections: 1521 Nominations Filed, AAP, BJP, and Congress in Intense Battle