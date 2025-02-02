Chirag Paswan Expresses Confidence in BJP's Delhi Assembly Victory

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday conveyed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) potential victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Citing increasing public disapproval of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Paswan underscored the BJP's rising popularity.

Addressing a rally for BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan in the Mangolpuri constituency, the Hajipur Member of Parliament highlighted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) influence and the groundswell of support for the BJP. Paswan asserted that February 8 would see the BJP forming the new government in Delhi.

When questioned about the absence of a declared BJP chief ministerial candidate, Paswan drew on historical precedents where the BJP announced its chief minister after election victories. He attributed the anticipated success to trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare and development initiatives, foreseeing a BJP triumph in Delhi.

