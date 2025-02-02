Haryana CM Challenges Kejriwal's 'Yamuna Poisoning' Accusations

In a fiery exchange of words, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, dismissing his 'Yamuna poisoning' claims as baseless lies.

While addressing a public meeting in support of BJP's Mundka candidate Gajendra Daral, Saini emphasized the urgency for development and warned against Kejriwal's alleged deception for self-interest.

Saini contended that he personally sampled water from the controversial sources to disprove Kejriwal's accusations. In contrast, Kejriwal had earlier alleged that contaminated water was supplied to Delhi, accusing the BJP of ulterior motives to trigger chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)