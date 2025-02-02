Haryana CM Challenges Kejriwal's 'Yamuna Poisoning' Accusations
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his comments about alleged 'Yamuna poisoning.' Saini, supporting BJP's candidate in Mundka, accused Kejriwal of spreading lies and claimed he tested the water himself. Kejriwal alleged poison was mixed in the water supplied to Delhi.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery exchange of words, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, dismissing his 'Yamuna poisoning' claims as baseless lies.
While addressing a public meeting in support of BJP's Mundka candidate Gajendra Daral, Saini emphasized the urgency for development and warned against Kejriwal's alleged deception for self-interest.
Saini contended that he personally sampled water from the controversial sources to disprove Kejriwal's accusations. In contrast, Kejriwal had earlier alleged that contaminated water was supplied to Delhi, accusing the BJP of ulterior motives to trigger chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
