Left Menu

Haryana CM Challenges Kejriwal's 'Yamuna Poisoning' Accusations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his comments about alleged 'Yamuna poisoning.' Saini, supporting BJP's candidate in Mundka, accused Kejriwal of spreading lies and claimed he tested the water himself. Kejriwal alleged poison was mixed in the water supplied to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:14 IST
Haryana CM Challenges Kejriwal's 'Yamuna Poisoning' Accusations
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange of words, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, dismissing his 'Yamuna poisoning' claims as baseless lies.

While addressing a public meeting in support of BJP's Mundka candidate Gajendra Daral, Saini emphasized the urgency for development and warned against Kejriwal's alleged deception for self-interest.

Saini contended that he personally sampled water from the controversial sources to disprove Kejriwal's accusations. In contrast, Kejriwal had earlier alleged that contaminated water was supplied to Delhi, accusing the BJP of ulterior motives to trigger chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025