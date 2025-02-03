Taiwan's Call for Dialogue Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has called for open dialogue between Taiwan and China to achieve peace. Speaking in Taipei, Lai highlighted the need for talks in light of changing international dynamics, suggesting dialogue over confrontation.

Lai addressed Taiwanese business leaders invested in China, underscoring common challenges like natural disasters and shared goals for cross-strait well-being. He reiterated Taiwan's willingness to engage China without preconditions but affirmed that Taiwan's own future must be decided by its citizens.

The Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing did not comment on Lai's remarks. While China insists on Taiwan's recognition of 'one China,' Lai's government remains firm in its stance for sovereign dialogue, promoting peace through strengthened defenses and global democratic alliances.

