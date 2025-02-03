Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Honor Dalit Icon in Patna Visit

Rahul Gandhi will visit Patna to celebrate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Jaglal Choudhary. This is his second visit to Bihar within a month, following his previous trip where he attended the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' and met with party workers and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Honor Dalit Icon in Patna Visit
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Patna on Wednesday to participate in a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Jaglal Choudhary, a revered freedom fighter and Dalit icon.

This trip marks Gandhi's second visit to Bihar in less than a month, reflecting his continued engagement with the state's political landscape.

During his visit, Gandhi will attend the event at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna. His last visit to Patna was on January 18, when he attended the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' and held meetings with party members at the BPCC headquarters. Additionally, he met with BPSC exam cancellation advocates and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025