Rahul Gandhi to Honor Dalit Icon in Patna Visit
Rahul Gandhi will visit Patna to celebrate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Jaglal Choudhary. This is his second visit to Bihar within a month, following his previous trip where he attended the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' and met with party workers and allies.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Patna on Wednesday to participate in a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Jaglal Choudhary, a revered freedom fighter and Dalit icon.
This trip marks Gandhi's second visit to Bihar in less than a month, reflecting his continued engagement with the state's political landscape.
During his visit, Gandhi will attend the event at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna. His last visit to Patna was on January 18, when he attended the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' and held meetings with party members at the BPCC headquarters. Additionally, he met with BPSC exam cancellation advocates and RJD president Lalu Prasad.
