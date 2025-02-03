Left Menu

BJP Predicts Landslide Victory in New Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP leaders predict a significant victory in New Delhi Assembly, claiming AAP's Arvind Kejriwal will finish third. BJP emphasizes development and public welfare, targeting middle-class relief. PM Modi expressed confidence, calling for a 'new spring of development' under a BJP government, ahead of the February 5 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:33 IST
BJP Predicts Landslide Victory in New Delhi Assembly Elections
BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold prediction, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma claimed on Monday that his party would secure the New Delhi Assembly seat by a significant margin, forecasting over 20,000 votes lead and suggesting AAP's Arvind Kejriwal will finish third. Verma asserted that Kejriwal would lose his deposit.

Echoing Verma's sentiments, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Delhi Police had controlled Kejriwal's alleged 'goons,' resulting in increased safety for Purvanchalis. Dubey credited the Union Budget's provisions for the community for shifting votes towards the BJP.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized AAP's promises and highlighted BJP's commitment to development and public welfare. He asserted that Delhiites would benefit from a 'double-engine' government under PM Modi, praising recent tax reliefs for the middle class.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi, during a rally at RK Puram, critiqued AAP's waning influence and expressed optimism about BJP forming the next government. Modi likened the anticipated victory to a 'new spring of development' arriving in the capital.

With campaigning ending on Monday, Delhi residents prepare to vote on February 5, with results expected on February 8. BJP leaders remain confident of a decisive win, urging voters to change course after 11 years under AAP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025