BJP Predicts Landslide Victory in New Delhi Assembly Elections

In a bold prediction, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma claimed on Monday that his party would secure the New Delhi Assembly seat by a significant margin, forecasting over 20,000 votes lead and suggesting AAP's Arvind Kejriwal will finish third. Verma asserted that Kejriwal would lose his deposit.

Echoing Verma's sentiments, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Delhi Police had controlled Kejriwal's alleged 'goons,' resulting in increased safety for Purvanchalis. Dubey credited the Union Budget's provisions for the community for shifting votes towards the BJP.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized AAP's promises and highlighted BJP's commitment to development and public welfare. He asserted that Delhiites would benefit from a 'double-engine' government under PM Modi, praising recent tax reliefs for the middle class.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi, during a rally at RK Puram, critiqued AAP's waning influence and expressed optimism about BJP forming the next government. Modi likened the anticipated victory to a 'new spring of development' arriving in the capital.

With campaigning ending on Monday, Delhi residents prepare to vote on February 5, with results expected on February 8. BJP leaders remain confident of a decisive win, urging voters to change course after 11 years under AAP's leadership.

