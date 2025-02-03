Left Menu

EU Leaders Convene for Defense-Focused Talks Amidst Uncertain US Stance

European Union leaders, alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, gather in Brussels to discuss EU-US defense cooperation amidst an unpredictable stance by US President Donald Trump. Topics include military spending and Europe's defense industry. Danish concerns over rising security tensions add urgency.

Updated: 03-02-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:51 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union leaders are meeting for critical defense discussions in Brussels amidst growing uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's approach to Russia's war on Ukraine.

The informal meeting at Egmont Place will feature UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The focus is on fostering cooperation with the US, increased military spending, and enhancing Europe's defense capabilities.

This summit marks a significant moment as Europe's largest land conflict since World War II nears its third anniversary, with concerns heightened by Trump's previous tariffs on European steel and aluminum and potential military shifts involving Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

