EU Leaders Convene for Defense-Focused Talks Amidst Uncertain US Stance

European Union leaders are meeting for critical defense discussions in Brussels amidst growing uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's approach to Russia's war on Ukraine.

The informal meeting at Egmont Place will feature UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The focus is on fostering cooperation with the US, increased military spending, and enhancing Europe's defense capabilities.

This summit marks a significant moment as Europe's largest land conflict since World War II nears its third anniversary, with concerns heightened by Trump's previous tariffs on European steel and aluminum and potential military shifts involving Greenland.

