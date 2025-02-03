BJP Set for Landmark Victory in Delhi, Piyush Goyal Asserts

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister, expressed confidence in the BJP's chances of a sweeping victory in the upcoming Delhi elections. Drawing parallels with recent electoral wins in Maharashtra and Haryana, he highlighted a growing public support for the party.

During a press conference, Goyal lambasted the AAP government, accusing it of not providing clean water and air, and failing in promises to revitalize the Yamuna river. He emphasized that residents of Delhi seek a government focused on development rather than disputes.

The BJP anticipates a comprehensive mandate across all constituencies, supported by the widespread trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda. Delhi Assembly polls will take place on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)