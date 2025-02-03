BJP's Double-Engine Success and Delhi's Lag: Shah's Bold Accusations Against AAP

In a fiery address at a public meeting in Jangpura, BJP leader Amit Shah lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Delhi's stagnation in development compared to states with double-engine BJP governments.

Shah accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of corruption, stating they failed to fulfill their promises, leaving Delhi stuck with pollution and subpar governance.

The BJP leader further promised riverfront development on the Yamuna and free healthcare for Delhiites, asserting that only the BJP could elevate the capital to world-class status.

(With inputs from agencies.)