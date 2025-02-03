Kerala's UDF Slams Union Ministers' Controversial Remarks
The Congress-led UDF ramped up criticism against Union Ministers George Kurian and Suresh Gopi, terming their recent statements as immature. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan accused them of holding contempt for Kerala, especially for their remarks on the state's backwardness and caste issues.
On Monday, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) escalated its critique of Union Ministers George Kurian and Suresh Gopi over their recent controversial statements. The opposition deemed their remarks immature and accused leaders from the BJP, including these ministers, of harboring contempt for Kerala.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, vocally denounced the 'backward' label used by Kurian, the Minister of State for Minorities and Fisheries, particularly on Union Budget day. Satheesan emphasized that Kerala was only requesting its rightful allocation of funds from the central government.
Satheesan further criticized the union’s fiscal procedures, suggesting that they favored certain states over others. The opposition leader also targeted Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, for his contentious 'upper caste' remarks, questioning the era in which such attitudes belong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
