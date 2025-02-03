BJP's Push for Change in Delhi: Double-Engine Government Vision

As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections culminated, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confidently asserted a transformative shift in Delhi's political landscape, advocating for a double-engine government steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accompanied by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Dhami orchestrated a vibrant roadshow in Sangam Vihar on Monday, endorsing BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Chaudhary.

Addressing a spirited crowd, Dhami declared, "A resounding victory awaits us. Citizens across all demographics - women, youth, elderly - rally behind BJP's Chandan Kumar Chaudhary. A palpable desire for change is in the air. Under PM Modi, a double-engine government in Delhi is imminent. For the last decade, Delhi's development has faced setbacks, but our leadership is poised to accelerate progress." He targeted the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing them of unmet promises.

Dhami criticized the AAP, citing misuse of public funds, allegations of a liquor scandal, and inadequate infrastructure development, particularly in water and sanitation sectors. Denouncing AAP's governance, he highlighted the absence of benefits from the nationwide Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi. Promising reforms, Dhami announced initiatives like Atal canteens for affordable food and pledged enhanced services for women, the poor, and senior citizens. Emphasizing national trends, he predicted Delhi's adoption of a double-engine government post-elections. The elections are set for February 5, with vote counting on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)