Shiv Sena Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Maharashtra Voter List Remarks

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske dismisses Rahul Gandhi's plea for Maharashtra voter lists as childish, noting public accessibility. Gandhi voiced concerns over the addition of new voters before state elections. The 2024 elections underscored BJP's dominance, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi faced significant losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:08 IST
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske has openly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request for a voter list in Maharashtra, describing it as a "childish" demand. Mhaske emphasized that the electoral roll is readily available on the Election Commission of India's website, suggesting that Gandhi's call was unnecessary.

During the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi expressed concerns about an alleged influx of nearly 70 lakh new voters in Maharashtra ahead of the state elections. He argued that the increase in voter numbers, between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, equaled the entire population of Himachal Pradesh, implying irregularities.

In the context of the 2024 Maharashtra elections, the political landscape shifted significantly. Congress secured 13 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance dominated the Assembly elections, winning over 235 out of 288 seats. The election results marked a challenging period for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, with Congress experiencing a notable decline in support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

