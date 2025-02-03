Dramatic USAID Shutdown Sparks Controversy Amid Political Turmoil

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) found itself at the center of a heated controversy this week. Employees were told to stay home as the headquarters in Washington shut down, following statements by billionaire Elon Musk and President Trump suggesting the agency's closure.

This move has frozen billions of dollars in crucial aid programs worldwide, aligning with Trump's 'America First' agenda. Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sought access to USAID documents, escalating tensions and igniting fears about further cuts and the integration of USAID into the State Department.

Democratic lawmakers decried the closure as unlawful, planning protests to restore order. With the United States as a leading global donor, the shutdown threatens a myriad of essential services, risking severe humanitarian impacts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)