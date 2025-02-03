Starmer Bridges Post-Brexit Divide at EU Council

Keir Starmer on Monday made history by becoming the first British Prime Minister to attend an informal European Council meeting in Brussels since Brexit. The agenda was dominated by defense and security discussions, amidst a backdrop of U.S. trade tensions initiated by former President Donald Trump.

This significant visit represents what Starmer's Labour government terms a post-Brexit 'reset,' aiming to strengthen UK-EU ties. Addressing the crisis in Ukraine, Starmer emphasized the importance of targeting Russia's energy revenue and military resources as a means to weaken Putin's regime.

While affirming Britain's historic stance of balancing relations with both the US and the EU, Starmer reiterated that collaboration with Europe is integral to Britain's safety and growth. The meeting sets a foundation for future UK-EU partnerships in areas such as defense, crime prevention, and economic cooperation, without reneging on Brexit principles, like avoiding rejoining the customs union.

(With inputs from agencies.)