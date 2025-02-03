U.S. Halts Deportation Relief for Venezuelans Amid Immigration Crackdown

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of deportation relief for around 348,000 Venezuelans holding Temporary Protected Status. The move aligns with President Donald Trump's broader immigration crackdown, a key aspect of his administration's agenda.

This termination impacts Venezuelans who previously had protection due to dire conditions in their homeland. President Trump has argued that these humanitarian programs exceed the intent of U.S. law. The decision follows federal court challenges blocking earlier attempts to end such protections.

Challenges to deportation remain, as U.S.-Venezuela relations add complexity. Despite ongoing difficult conditions, a government notice stated improvements in Venezuela warrant the end of TPS. This step marks another contentious moment in the Trump administration's immigration policy evolution.

