Left Menu

Clash of Titans: The High-Voltage Delhi Assembly Campaign

The 27-day high-intensity campaign for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls saw fierce rivalry between AAP, BJP, and Congress. Allegations and promises flew thick as leaders like Modi, Kejriwal, and Gandhi spearheaded efforts. Key issues included governance, law and order, and women's welfare, with freebies heavily featured in manifestos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:12 IST
Clash of Titans: The High-Voltage Delhi Assembly Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

The campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, concluding on February 5, was marked by intense political drama, with the major players – AAP, BJP, and Congress – locked in a fierce battle. High-profile leaders, including PM Modi, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress's Rahul Gandhi, led the campaign efforts.

Pivotal issues discussed included governance, law and order, and women's welfare, but much of the narrative was driven by personal attacks and blame games. Allegations of corruption, misuse of power, and controversial statements further fueled the fiery exchanges between party leaders.

Manifestos of all three parties promised a host of freebies to woo voters, with AAP and BJP competing to attract key voter segments with promises of financial aid and other benefits. With 699 candidates contesting across 70 constituencies, the elections are a crucial indicator for the future political landscape in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025