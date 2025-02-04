Clash of Titans: The High-Voltage Delhi Assembly Campaign
The 27-day high-intensity campaign for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls saw fierce rivalry between AAP, BJP, and Congress. Allegations and promises flew thick as leaders like Modi, Kejriwal, and Gandhi spearheaded efforts. Key issues included governance, law and order, and women's welfare, with freebies heavily featured in manifestos.
The campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, concluding on February 5, was marked by intense political drama, with the major players – AAP, BJP, and Congress – locked in a fierce battle. High-profile leaders, including PM Modi, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress's Rahul Gandhi, led the campaign efforts.
Pivotal issues discussed included governance, law and order, and women's welfare, but much of the narrative was driven by personal attacks and blame games. Allegations of corruption, misuse of power, and controversial statements further fueled the fiery exchanges between party leaders.
Manifestos of all three parties promised a host of freebies to woo voters, with AAP and BJP competing to attract key voter segments with promises of financial aid and other benefits. With 699 candidates contesting across 70 constituencies, the elections are a crucial indicator for the future political landscape in Delhi.
