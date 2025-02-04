Trump's Critical Call with Xi Jinping

In an announcement on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to initiate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next couple of days, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The anticipated call comes in the wake of Trump's recent threats to escalate tariffs on Beijing. His grievances also extend to issues involving fentanyl-related chemicals entering the U.S. from China and Chinese engagement in the Panama Canal.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt informed reporters of the forthcoming dialogue, spotlighting an intense diplomatic period between the two powerful nations.

