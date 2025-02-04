Left Menu

Trump's Critical Call with Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days. This call follows Trump's threats to increase tariffs on Beijing and concerns over fentanyl-related chemicals and China's role in the Panama Canal.

Donald Trump

In an announcement on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to initiate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next couple of days, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The anticipated call comes in the wake of Trump's recent threats to escalate tariffs on Beijing. His grievances also extend to issues involving fentanyl-related chemicals entering the U.S. from China and Chinese engagement in the Panama Canal.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt informed reporters of the forthcoming dialogue, spotlighting an intense diplomatic period between the two powerful nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

