Left Menu

Turmoil as USAID Faces Closure Amid Trump Administration and Musk's Intervention

The Trump administration has locked USAID staff out of their headquarters, signaling its potential closure. Elon Musk, charged with downsizing the government, is involved. Democratic senators protest, planning to block State Department nominees. The move halts billions in aid, causing widespread concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 02:30 IST
Turmoil as USAID Faces Closure Amid Trump Administration and Musk's Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration initiated significant disruptions at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) by locking staff out of their downtown Washington DC headquarters. This action has raised concerns among Democratic senators, who vowed to obstruct State Department appointments until operations normalize.

Elon Musk, tasked with governmental downsizing, is playing a controversial role as USAID faces potential closure or integration into the State Department. A senior White House official hinted at consolidating USAID under this department for increased efficiency.

The freeze on U.S. foreign aid has frozen vital humanitarian efforts. Staff and lawmakers have expressed deep concerns about the possible consequences of these actions, with some calling the directive illegal and risky for U.S. interests globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025