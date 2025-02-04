Turmoil as USAID Faces Closure Amid Trump Administration and Musk's Intervention

The Trump administration initiated significant disruptions at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) by locking staff out of their downtown Washington DC headquarters. This action has raised concerns among Democratic senators, who vowed to obstruct State Department appointments until operations normalize.

Elon Musk, tasked with governmental downsizing, is playing a controversial role as USAID faces potential closure or integration into the State Department. A senior White House official hinted at consolidating USAID under this department for increased efficiency.

The freeze on U.S. foreign aid has frozen vital humanitarian efforts. Staff and lawmakers have expressed deep concerns about the possible consequences of these actions, with some calling the directive illegal and risky for U.S. interests globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)