Arab Leaders Urge Secretary of State to Involve Palestinians in Reconstruction
Five Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official sent a joint letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, opposing plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza. They demand Palestinian involvement in reconstruction efforts, emphasizing regional leadership in Cairo influencing this diplomatic move.
- Country:
- United States
Five Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official have jointly addressed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, opposing any plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza. Instead, they have called for Palestinians to be actively involved in the reconstruction processes.
This diplomatic intervention was reported by Axios, which obtained a copy of the letter that underscores the collective stance of these Arab leaders.
The foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan, along with Palestinian presidential adviser Hussein al-Sheikh, met in Cairo over the weekend to discuss this critical issue, culminating in the decision to send the letter to Rubio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Unveils New Guidelines for Asset Reconstruction Settlements
RBI Tightens Dues Recovery Rules for Asset Reconstruction Companies
Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force
Marco Rubio Sworn in as Secretary of State