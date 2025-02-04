Arab Leaders Urge Secretary of State to Involve Palestinians in Reconstruction

Five Arab foreign ministers and a senior Palestinian official have jointly addressed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, opposing any plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza. Instead, they have called for Palestinians to be actively involved in the reconstruction processes.

This diplomatic intervention was reported by Axios, which obtained a copy of the letter that underscores the collective stance of these Arab leaders.

The foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan, along with Palestinian presidential adviser Hussein al-Sheikh, met in Cairo over the weekend to discuss this critical issue, culminating in the decision to send the letter to Rubio.

(With inputs from agencies.)