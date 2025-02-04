EU's Stand on Greenland: Preserving Territorial Integrity

European Council President Antonio Costa has urged EU member states to prioritize the preservation of Denmark's territorial integrity. This call was made following discussions with EU leaders on Monday.

The statement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion about potentially acquiring Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. Costa's remarks underscore the sensitive geopolitical nature of the region.

President Trump has not ruled out employing military or economic leverage to facilitate Greenland's incorporation into the United States, raising concerns among European leaders.

