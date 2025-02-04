Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Secretary of State's Strategic Visit in El Salvador

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Monday, spotlighting efforts to enhance cooperation in reducing migration to the United States. The meeting took place at Bukele's residence on Lake Coatepeque, near the capital. Rubio aims to secure broader agreements, potentially impacting migration policies.

Following the meeting, President Bukele hinted at a potentially large agreement with the U.S., although specifics remained undisclosed. As a trusted ally in U.S. migration strategies, Bukele's crackdown on crime has led to a significant drop in homicides, earning praise from Rubio for stabilizing El Salvador.

Rubio, who began his day in Panama, observed the repatriation of migrants, emphasizing that halting mass exodus benefits everyone except traffickers. With the Trump administration keen on minimizing migration, conversations also included China's increasing influence in Panama and El Salvador, pushing for a reevaluation of foreign investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)