Venezuela's Unjust Detention: Six Americans Still Held

At least six Americans are wrongfully detained in Venezuela, despite recent diplomatic efforts by U.S. envoy Richard Grenell. Grenell, after securing the release of other Americans, indicates that Venezuelan authorities have labeled these detainees as extremists or mercenaries. Diplomatic tensions continue amid U.S. immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 07:18 IST
At least six Americans remain unjustly imprisoned in Venezuela, according to U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Richard Grenell. This statement comes just days after Grenell's return from a mission in Venezuela where he succeeded in freeing another six Americans.

Grenell made the disclosure in an interview on the Megyn Kelly Show on YouTube, revealing that despite diplomatic efforts, Venezuelan authorities continue to detain Americans, accusing them of extremism and labeling some as high-level mercenaries.

The backdrop of these detentions is a Venezuelan government that often claims opposition members and foreign detainees are in league with the U.S. to orchestrate extremist activities. Grenell's mission underscores ongoing diplomatic and immigration policy tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela.

