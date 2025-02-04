Tragedy Strikes Again: Maha Kumbh Stampede Raises Questions on VIP Culture

In a scathing critique, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has brought attention to the deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which occurred on January 29. The tragedy, claiming 30 lives, has been attributed to mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, and a prevailing VIP culture.

Singh's statement emphasized the uneven distribution of resources during the religious event, citing luxurious accommodations and exclusive access for VIPs while ordinary devotees faced overcrowded conditions. Despite the massive expenditure of over Rs10,000 crore, the arrangements for devotees were severely lacking, contributing to the fatal incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that calls for opening additional routes were ignored, exacerbating the chaos. This incident marks the sixth stampede in 70 years, fueling criticisms of government inadequacy and the prioritization of VIPs. The AAP MP is seeking to address these concerns in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)