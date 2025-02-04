Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Maha Kumbh Stampede Raises Questions on VIP Culture

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has criticized the mismanagement and VIP culture after a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, claiming 30 lives. Singh highlighted the allocation of resources favoring VIPs, while common devotees were left vulnerable. He calls for addressing these issues in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Maha Kumbh Stampede Raises Questions on VIP Culture
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has brought attention to the deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which occurred on January 29. The tragedy, claiming 30 lives, has been attributed to mismanagement by the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, and a prevailing VIP culture.

Singh's statement emphasized the uneven distribution of resources during the religious event, citing luxurious accommodations and exclusive access for VIPs while ordinary devotees faced overcrowded conditions. Despite the massive expenditure of over Rs10,000 crore, the arrangements for devotees were severely lacking, contributing to the fatal incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that calls for opening additional routes were ignored, exacerbating the chaos. This incident marks the sixth stampede in 70 years, fueling criticisms of government inadequacy and the prioritization of VIPs. The AAP MP is seeking to address these concerns in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025