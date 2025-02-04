Gujarat Takes Bold Step Towards Uniform Civil Code Implementation

In a significant move towards legal uniformity, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Tuesday the formation of a committee dedicated to drafting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state. Sanghavi described the UCC as a constitutional sentiment seeking to establish harmony and equality among all Gujarat citizens.

The initiative, driven by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, introduces a 5-member committee led by former Supreme Court justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The group is tasked with preparing a UCC draft, expected to be delivered in 45 days to the state government, which will then decide on the next steps.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted the efforts as part of a broader national agenda steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As India marks 75 years of its Constitution, Patel emphasized Modi's commitment to a Common Civil Code, echoing his government's previous major legal reforms, including the revocation of Article 370 and the outlawing of Triple Talaq.

