Kerala's Brewery Controversy: Political Clash with Karnataka's Liquor Lobby

The Kerala government, led by the CPI(M) and the LDF, faces opposition from the Congress and BJP over a planned brewery in Palakkad. Accusations suggest Karnataka's liquor lobby is involved, fearing market loss. The project's opponents cite potential water scarcity and alleged procedural irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government's decision to approve a brewery in Palakkad has stirred controversy, with political opposition from the Congress and BJP citing water scarcity and alleged irregularities.

The ruling CPI(M) and its Left Democratic Front (LDF) claim that the opposition stems from Karnataka's liquor lobby fearing a market impact.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan asserts there are policies for local alcohol production, while CPI(M) secretary M V Govindan remains open to discussions with alliance partners on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

