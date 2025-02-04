EU Gears Up for Rapid Engagement with the U.S. on Trump's Tariffs

The European Union aims to quickly engage with the United States regarding President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic announced on Tuesday. This statement comes as EU ministers gathered to deliberate on trade and EU competitiveness. Sefcovic expressed a desire for an early dialogue, especially in light of the planned appointment of Trump's Commerce Secretary pick, Howard Lutnick.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the EU's intent to focus on mutual interests with the U.S., such as supply chains and emerging technologies. In a speech given in Brussels, von der Leyen emphasized the EU's readiness for rigorous negotiations to address issues and strengthen partnerships, affirming the EU's commitment to safeguarding its own interests.

This initiative follows additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking retaliatory actions from China. Trump has indicated that the EU might face similar tariffs, citing a trade deficit. EU officials stress that constructive engagement is key to resolving these tensions, with voices like Luxembourg's Minister Xavier Bettel advocating a strong, unified EU approach in dealings with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)