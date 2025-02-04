Madan Mitra's Apology Shakes TMC: A Political Drama Unfolds

In an unexpected turn of events, Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra has retracted his controversial statements about the political consultancy firm I-PAC, which he accused of extortion.

Mitra, who had been vocal about the firm's alleged role in tarnishing the image of TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has expressed his regrets through a letter to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi. The apology letter explains his self-realized error in judgment, aiming to mend the disruptions caused within the party.

The controversy arose after Mitra claimed that I-PAC, engaged by TMC, facilitated opportunism and overstepped their professional boundaries. While some party leaders like Kunal Ghosh believe the issue warrants more attention, others like Firhad Hakim argue for discretely handling the matter.

