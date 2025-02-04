Left Menu

Madan Mitra's Apology Shakes TMC: A Political Drama Unfolds

Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra apologized for accusing the political consultancy I-PAC of extortion. His remarks sparked controversy, affecting the party's image. In a letter to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi, Mitra expressed regret. Despite backlash, Mitra penned the apology of his own accord, noting the distress caused to the party.

Updated: 04-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:30 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra has retracted his controversial statements about the political consultancy firm I-PAC, which he accused of extortion.

Mitra, who had been vocal about the firm's alleged role in tarnishing the image of TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has expressed his regrets through a letter to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi. The apology letter explains his self-realized error in judgment, aiming to mend the disruptions caused within the party.

The controversy arose after Mitra claimed that I-PAC, engaged by TMC, facilitated opportunism and overstepped their professional boundaries. While some party leaders like Kunal Ghosh believe the issue warrants more attention, others like Firhad Hakim argue for discretely handling the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

