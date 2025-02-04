Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: Next Steps in Gaza Peace Process

The second phase of the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has begun, focusing on remaining hostage releases and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. Despite opposition, both sides are committed to negotiations. Initial agreements, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, have been maintained, but challenges remain for a lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:56 IST
Ceasefire Talks: Next Steps in Gaza Peace Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal have commenced, as confirmed by Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua on Tuesday. The initial truce, active since January 19, halted 15 months of conflict and involved the exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas.

The second phase will aim to finalize agreements on the release of remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, according to Al-Qanoua. In parallel, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office announced plans to send a high-level delegation to Doha to discuss ongoing implementation of the deal, with potential talks also involving U.S. President Trump.

Despite mutual commitment to advancing the ceasefire, both parties have criticized each other's handling of the agreement. Tensions continue, especially concerning the humanitarian aspects that Hamas claims Israel has delayed, impacting critical infrastructure repairs in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025