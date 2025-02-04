Ceasefire Talks: Next Steps in Gaza Peace Process

Talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal have commenced, as confirmed by Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua on Tuesday. The initial truce, active since January 19, halted 15 months of conflict and involved the exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas.

The second phase will aim to finalize agreements on the release of remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, according to Al-Qanoua. In parallel, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office announced plans to send a high-level delegation to Doha to discuss ongoing implementation of the deal, with potential talks also involving U.S. President Trump.

Despite mutual commitment to advancing the ceasefire, both parties have criticized each other's handling of the agreement. Tensions continue, especially concerning the humanitarian aspects that Hamas claims Israel has delayed, impacting critical infrastructure repairs in Gaza.

