Greenland's Independence Push Amid U.S. Interests

Greenland's Prime Minister has called for a general election on March 11, coinciding with renewed interest from U.S. President Trump in the Arctic region. The election will focus on independence, economic growth, and international relations.

Prime Minister Mute Egede emphasized the critical timing of the election, urging unity amid external interest, including Trump's ambitions regarding Greenland. He seeks parliamentary approval for the proposed election date which precedes the original schedule of April 6.

Denmark, which has governed Greenland since it was a colony, still handles its security and foreign policy. Recent surveys indicate a majority would support independence, but concerns linger about economic stability if living standards fall.

