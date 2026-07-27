Haitian Elections Scheduled Amid Security Challenges

Haiti's electoral council has announced new dates for long-delayed presidential elections, with the first round set for December 13, amid ongoing insecurity due to conflict with armed gangs. A second round and local elections are scheduled for February 21, with final results expected by March 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 23:46 IST
Haitian Elections Scheduled Amid Security Challenges
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  • Haiti

Haiti's electoral council announced new dates for the country's repeatedly postponed presidential elections, amidst escalating security issues involving powerful armed gangs.

According to the council's statement, the first round of the elections will take place on December 13, while a second round aligned with local elections is slated for February 21.

The outcome of the presidential and legislative elections will be officially declared on March 7, as per the electoral council's timeline.

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