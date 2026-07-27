Chilean Government Halts Mega Port Expansion
Chile's government has called off the primary tender for the $1.95 billion San Antonio port expansion. Originally approved in May, the port expansion, valued at $4.45 billion, has received an environmental permit aimed at tripling its cargo handling capacity. The project now faces uncertainties.
- Country:
- Chile
Chile's government has unexpectedly canceled the primary tender for the ambitious $1.95 billion expansion of the San Antonio port. The decision was reported by Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero on Monday.
Despite having obtained an environmental permit in May for the $4.45 billion expansion project, which aims to significantly increase the port's cargo handling capacity by three times, the future of the project is now uncertain.
The cancellation raises questions about the next steps for the San Antonio port development, which remains critical to Chile's infrastructure expansion and economic growth strategies.