Venezuela's Controversial ICC Withdrawal: A Global Concern
The United Nations has expressed concern over Venezuela's decision to leave the International Criminal Court. The Venezuelan government insists the decision is final, citing a perceived geographical bias within the ICC. The UN urges Venezuela to reconsider its exit, emphasizing the importance of the ICC in maintaining international justice.
- Country:
- Venezuela
The United Nations has raised alarms regarding Venezuela's recent decision to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC). The UN's fact-finding body on Venezuela stated its 'grave concern' about this move.
Last Friday, Venezuela announced its intention to leave the ICC, a decision it described as 'irrevocable,' justifying the departure by claiming there is a 'geographical bias' within the international judicial body.
The UN has called upon Venezuela to reverse this decision, highlighting the crucial role of the ICC in upholding international justice and accountability.
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