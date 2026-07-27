Venezuela's Controversial ICC Withdrawal: A Global Concern

The United Nations has raised alarms regarding Venezuela's recent decision to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC). The UN's fact-finding body on Venezuela stated its 'grave concern' about this move.

Last Friday, Venezuela announced its intention to leave the ICC, a decision it described as 'irrevocable,' justifying the departure by claiming there is a 'geographical bias' within the international judicial body.

The UN has called upon Venezuela to reverse this decision, highlighting the crucial role of the ICC in upholding international justice and accountability.