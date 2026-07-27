Romania's Nuclear Precaution: Reactor Shutdown on the Danube

Romania announced the temporary closure of one of its two nuclear power reactors situated on the Danube River. The precautionary measure, set to commence on Tuesday, aims to safeguard the reactor’s cooling systems amid alarming drops in river water levels, reported the energy ministry on Monday.

The low water levels have pushed the state-owned Nuclearelectrica to pause operations at the reactor, one of two that provide around 20% of the country's electricity. The move comes as Romania grapples with an estimated peak power demand of 7,300 megawatts this week.

With a significant shortfall anticipated, only 4,300 megawatts are being produced domestically, necessitating the importation of the power deficit. The decision underscores the challenges of ensuring stable energy production amidst environmental fluctuations.