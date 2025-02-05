Trump and Netanyahu: Navigating New Dynamics in U.S.-Israel Relations

In a pivotal meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to discuss the volatile Middle East landscape, focusing on fragile Gaza ceasefire agreements and countering Iran's nuclear ambitions.

This encounter marks Netanyahu as the first foreign leader hosted by Trump since his inauguration, highlighting shifting U.S.-Israel dynamics amid contrasting policy goals towards lasting Middle East peace.

Complications arise from Trump's controversial proposal for relocating Gazans, opposed by the Biden administration, alongside diplomatic efforts to secure normalized relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)