Mixed Reactions: Americans Divided on Trump’s Spending and Policy Directives
A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that most Americans are against President Trump's proposed domestic spending freeze but support cutting foreign aid. The poll shows mixed reactions to Trump's policies, including military reinstatement for unvaccinated soldiers and the ban on transgender personnel, highlighting deep divisions among respondents.
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows a significant portion of Americans oppose President Donald Trump's proposal to temporarily freeze domestic federal spending, though there's stronger support for reducing foreign aid.
The three-day survey, which concluded on Sunday, revealed that 62% of respondents disapproved of a domestic spending freeze. Meanwhile, 56% were in favor of cutting foreign assistance. Trump's earlier move to implement such a freeze was halted by the courts, yet sparked disruptions in health and child-care payments.
Despite abandoning the domestic freeze, the administration's deep cuts in foreign aid continue, financially straining contractors. Other Trump policies, including reinstating military members dismissed over COVID-19 vaccine refusals and ending military diversity programs, received divided support, reflecting public contention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
