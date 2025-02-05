Mixed Reactions: Americans Divided on Trump’s Spending and Policy Directives

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows a significant portion of Americans oppose President Donald Trump's proposal to temporarily freeze domestic federal spending, though there's stronger support for reducing foreign aid.

The three-day survey, which concluded on Sunday, revealed that 62% of respondents disapproved of a domestic spending freeze. Meanwhile, 56% were in favor of cutting foreign assistance. Trump's earlier move to implement such a freeze was halted by the courts, yet sparked disruptions in health and child-care payments.

Despite abandoning the domestic freeze, the administration's deep cuts in foreign aid continue, financially straining contractors. Other Trump policies, including reinstating military members dismissed over COVID-19 vaccine refusals and ending military diversity programs, received divided support, reflecting public contention.

