Zelenskiy Signals Diplomatic Path for Ukraine War Resolution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed readiness to pursue a diplomatic path to resolve the conflict with Russia, emphasizing the involvement of Ukraine, Europe, and Russia. In an interview with Piers Morgan, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of a united diplomatic effort to end the nearly three-year-old war.

Updated: 05-02-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:40 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the country's preparedness to embark on a diplomatic path to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Speaking in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Zelenskiy stressed the need for Ukraine, Europe, and Russia to engage in diplomatic efforts.

As the war approaches its third anniversary, Zelenskiy underscored the urgency of a united front in pursuing peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

