Trump Proposes New Settlement for Gaza's Displaced

President Donald Trump has suggested permanently resettling Palestinians displaced from Gaza, indicating that a new, safer location should be established. The proposal emerged during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, amid ongoing discussions about a fragile ceasefire and the viability of future reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:46 IST
In a startling proposal, President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that Palestinians displaced from Gaza should be 'permanently' resettled outside the conflict-ridden territory. This controversial comment was made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The leaders' agenda included discussions around the fragile ceasefire and a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. Trump stressed the unfeasibility of the current three-to-five-year reconstruction timeline under the temporary truce agreement.

He argued for a permanent resettlement in a secure location, emphasizing the history of violence in Gaza. Trump expressed a desire for displaced Palestinians to find safety and happiness in a new area, removed from the dangers they currently face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

