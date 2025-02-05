Trump Proposes New Settlement for Gaza's Displaced

In a startling proposal, President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that Palestinians displaced from Gaza should be 'permanently' resettled outside the conflict-ridden territory. This controversial comment was made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

The leaders' agenda included discussions around the fragile ceasefire and a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. Trump stressed the unfeasibility of the current three-to-five-year reconstruction timeline under the temporary truce agreement.

He argued for a permanent resettlement in a secure location, emphasizing the history of violence in Gaza. Trump expressed a desire for displaced Palestinians to find safety and happiness in a new area, removed from the dangers they currently face.

(With inputs from agencies.)