Trump's Global Maneuvers: End of UN Partnerships, New Tariffs, and Bold Proposals

President Donald Trump made a series of significant global announcements on Tuesday, targeting various United Nations bodies and ceasing U.S. involvement with key agencies. He highlighted the need for the UN to improve its operations, impacting organizations like the U.N. Human Rights Council and UNRWA.

Additionally, Trump intensified the U.S.-China trade conflict by imposing sweeping tariffs on all Chinese imports, drawing a calculated retaliation from Beijing. In a separate move, Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza, urging neighboring countries to house them.

In other international developments, the Aga Khan, celebrated for his contributions to horse racing and global development, passed away. Concurrently, the U.S. halted funding for Haiti's security force combating gangs. The EU urged the U.S. for talks to resolve impending tariffs.

