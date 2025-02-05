Left Menu

Trump's Global Maneuvers: End of UN Partnerships, New Tariffs, and Bold Proposals

President Trump makes bold international moves by halting engagement with the UN Human Rights Council, escalating tariffs against China, and proposing the permanent relocation of Gazans. Meanwhile, the Aga Khan dies at 88, US funding halts Haiti security efforts, and EU seeks talks to avert tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:24 IST
Trump's Global Maneuvers: End of UN Partnerships, New Tariffs, and Bold Proposals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump made a series of significant global announcements on Tuesday, targeting various United Nations bodies and ceasing U.S. involvement with key agencies. He highlighted the need for the UN to improve its operations, impacting organizations like the U.N. Human Rights Council and UNRWA.

Additionally, Trump intensified the U.S.-China trade conflict by imposing sweeping tariffs on all Chinese imports, drawing a calculated retaliation from Beijing. In a separate move, Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza, urging neighboring countries to house them.

In other international developments, the Aga Khan, celebrated for his contributions to horse racing and global development, passed away. Concurrently, the U.S. halted funding for Haiti's security force combating gangs. The EU urged the U.S. for talks to resolve impending tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025