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Tamil Nadu CM's Heartfelt Wishes for Sonia Gandhi's Recovery

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his concern over the hospitalisation of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. He conveyed his wishes for her speedy recovery through a social media post, showing his confidence in her return to good health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:34 IST
Tamil Nadu CM's Heartfelt Wishes for Sonia Gandhi's Recovery
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday voiced his concern about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation.

In a heartfelt gesture, Stalin used social media to convey his best wishes for her swift recovery, demonstrating solidarity across party lines.

He expressed confidence that the prominent leader would regain her health soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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