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Dibrugarh Readies for Single Phase Assam Assembly Elections

The Dibrugarh district is fully prepared for the April 9 Assam Assembly elections with special logistics in place for riverine areas and significant women's participation. The Election Commission of India is ensuring a smooth, inclusive polling process for the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies held in one phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:36 IST
Dibrugarh Readies for Single Phase Assam Assembly Elections
Women polling agents during training (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Gaurav Arora: Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi confirmed on Wednesday that comprehensive preparations have been finalized for the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, across the district's six constituencies. The administration has implemented special logistical arrangements to ensure seamless access to voting stations.

Commissioner Kairi outlined that 1,322 polling stations have been established, including five in riverine areas, where polling teams will navigate the Brahmaputra River, enabling remote voters to participate within their villages. Notably, 300 stations will be operated entirely by women, demonstrating a significant step towards empowering female staff. Training has revealed outstanding enthusiasm, highlighting increased participation and confidence.

The district's plans focus on improving connectivity in riverine regions and boosting women-led initiatives, ensuring efficient and inclusive polling in Dibrugarh. The Election Commission of India conducted an online briefing for District Election Officers (DEOs) and senior officials to gauge poll readiness, emphasizing smooth and secure elections free from violence and intimidation across Assam's 126 constituencies.

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