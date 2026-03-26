Dibrugarh Readies for Single Phase Assam Assembly Elections

By Gaurav Arora: Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi confirmed on Wednesday that comprehensive preparations have been finalized for the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, across the district's six constituencies. The administration has implemented special logistical arrangements to ensure seamless access to voting stations.

Commissioner Kairi outlined that 1,322 polling stations have been established, including five in riverine areas, where polling teams will navigate the Brahmaputra River, enabling remote voters to participate within their villages. Notably, 300 stations will be operated entirely by women, demonstrating a significant step towards empowering female staff. Training has revealed outstanding enthusiasm, highlighting increased participation and confidence.

The district's plans focus on improving connectivity in riverine regions and boosting women-led initiatives, ensuring efficient and inclusive polling in Dibrugarh. The Election Commission of India conducted an online briefing for District Election Officers (DEOs) and senior officials to gauge poll readiness, emphasizing smooth and secure elections free from violence and intimidation across Assam's 126 constituencies.