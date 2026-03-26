Unveiling the Hidden Gem: Odonate Biodiversity in Sikkim Himalayas

A groundbreaking scientific study led by Sikkim University has recorded 11 previously undocumented species of dragonflies and damselflies in the Himalayas, marking a significant discovery in the field of entomology. The research, published in a renowned scientific journal, raises awareness about the region's rich yet underexplored insect biodiversity.

Conducted under the guidance of Professor Bhoj K Acharya and K A Subramanian, the study underscores the ecological importance of odonates. These species play a critical role in maintaining environmental health, serving as indicators of freshwater ecosystem quality due to their life cycle traversing both water and land.

Researchers conducted extensive fieldwork across diverse locations in Sikkim, documenting a total of 52 odonate species. This work not only enhances the scientific understanding of biodiversity in the eastern Himalayas but also advocates for ongoing studies and conservation measures to protect these vital insect populations in mountain ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)