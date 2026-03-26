Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Gem: Odonate Biodiversity in Sikkim Himalayas

A study by Sikkim University identifies 11 new odonate species in the Himalayas, underscoring the region's rich insect biodiversity. Conducted by PhD scholar Neera Rawat, the research highlights dragonflies and damselflies as ecological indicators and biocontrol agents, calling for continued research and conservation efforts in Sikkim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:36 IST
Unveiling the Hidden Gem: Odonate Biodiversity in Sikkim Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking scientific study led by Sikkim University has recorded 11 previously undocumented species of dragonflies and damselflies in the Himalayas, marking a significant discovery in the field of entomology. The research, published in a renowned scientific journal, raises awareness about the region's rich yet underexplored insect biodiversity.

Conducted under the guidance of Professor Bhoj K Acharya and K A Subramanian, the study underscores the ecological importance of odonates. These species play a critical role in maintaining environmental health, serving as indicators of freshwater ecosystem quality due to their life cycle traversing both water and land.

Researchers conducted extensive fieldwork across diverse locations in Sikkim, documenting a total of 52 odonate species. This work not only enhances the scientific understanding of biodiversity in the eastern Himalayas but also advocates for ongoing studies and conservation measures to protect these vital insect populations in mountain ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensions

High Stakes Negotiations: Trump's Push for Iran Peace Deal Amid Rising Tensi...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

Escalating Tensions: U.S.-Iran Conflict and Global Impacts

 Global
3
The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

The Lavish Legacy of Delhi's 'Sheesh Mahal': A Political Controversy

 India
4
Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

Highlights of the Sports Arena: Top Stories Today

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026