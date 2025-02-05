Controversy Erupts Over U.S. Plans for Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal for the U.S. to assume control over the Gaza Strip has ignited a fierce backlash. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri condemned the plan, claiming it forces Gazans from their homeland, fostering chaos and tension in the region.

Key U.S. political figures have also voiced their disapproval, including Democratic Senator Chris Murphy. He criticized the proposal as dangerously misguided, warning it could result in catastrophic military engagements and prolonged unrest in the Middle East.

Allegations of self-interest have also surfaced, with Democratic Representative Jake Auchincloss suggesting Trump's motives could be driven by personal gains tied to his and his son-in-law's interests. Expert Jon Alterman expressed doubt that Gazans would agree to resettlement given their historical ties and experiences.

