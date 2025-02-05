Controversy Escalates: Delhi Police Files FIRs Against AAP Amid Election Tensions

In a significant development amid the Delhi elections, the police have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Amanatullah Khan and Atishi for alleged breaches of the Model Code of Conduct. The action comes after Amanatullah Khan was seen in a video with supporters in Okhla post-campaigning hours.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for South-East Delhi announced on X that FIR No 95/25 was filed under sections 223/3/5 BNS & 126 RP Act against Khan at Jamia Nagar Police Station for the infraction. As voting commenced under stringent security for the 70-seat Assembly elections, the tensions have heightened.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has vehemently criticized the actions of the Delhi Police and Election Commission of India, accusing them of colluding to undermine AAP's electoral efforts and safeguard the Bharatiya Janata Party's interests. In a related incident, AAP candidate Atishi, along with supporters, was discovered flouting MCC rules, leading to further police action.

The DCP stated that on February 4, AAP candidate Atishi and her followers, in a convoy of 10 vehicles, created a scene at Fateh Singh Marg. Authorities instructed them to disperse, and a complaint led to the filing of a case at Govindpuri Station. Additional charges were filed against AAP members implicated in obstructing a head constable.

The incident escalated when AAP members Ashmit and Sagar Mehta allegedly obstructed and assaulted a head constable during a gathering. FIR No. 106/25 was lodged under sections addressing obstruction and assault of a public servant in duty. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing as Delhi heads to the polls.

