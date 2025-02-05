Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Debate

Former President Donald Trump's recent proposition for the U.S. to take control of and redevelop the Gaza Strip has stirred international debate, aligning with his administration's expansionist goals.

Trump's "America First" rhetoric is evolving into "America More," as he suggests U.S. territorial expansion despite earlier commitments to steer clear of foreign engagements. During a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump floated the idea of transforming Gaza into a harmonious international community, sparking global diplomatic concerns.

This transactional worldview extends to proposals like launching a U.S. sovereign wealth fund and considering territorial acquisitions. While Trump’s suggestions receive little public support, his strategy of negotiating from extreme positions aims to influence discussions about the Palestinian Authority's future, potentially sidelining the two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)