Global Reactions to Trump's Gaza Proposal: A Worldwide Backlash
President Donald Trump's idea for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip, following Palestinian resettlement elsewhere, has sparked global criticism. Key international figures and nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, have expressed strong opposition, emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution for lasting peace.
President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to assume control of the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere has ignited a wave of condemnation globally. The controversial announcement underscores deep divisions on the issue.
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri declared that Gaza's people would resist such plans, describing the need to end Israeli occupation rather than displace Palestinians. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia firmly opposed any attempts to relocate Palestinians, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman articulating the kingdom's unwavering stand.
China, through its Foreign Ministry, urged all parties to prioritize ceasefire and governance in pursuit of a political resolution based on a two-state solution. Additional criticism came from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who called Trump's remarks 'unacceptable' and cautioned against strategies sidelining Palestinians, cautioning these could exacerbate conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI
Trump's Trade Tactics: A Boon for China?
Trump Eyes Possible China Visit in 2023
Assessing the Impact: U.S.-China Phase 1 Trade Deal in Focus