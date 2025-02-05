Global Reactions to Trump's Gaza Proposal: A Worldwide Backlash

President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to assume control of the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere has ignited a wave of condemnation globally. The controversial announcement underscores deep divisions on the issue.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri declared that Gaza's people would resist such plans, describing the need to end Israeli occupation rather than displace Palestinians. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia firmly opposed any attempts to relocate Palestinians, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman articulating the kingdom's unwavering stand.

China, through its Foreign Ministry, urged all parties to prioritize ceasefire and governance in pursuit of a political resolution based on a two-state solution. Additional criticism came from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who called Trump's remarks 'unacceptable' and cautioned against strategies sidelining Palestinians, cautioning these could exacerbate conflict.

