BJP Criticizes Congress for 'Insulting' Sanatan Dharma

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized the Congress party for allegedly disrespecting Sanatan Dharma due to religious appeasement politics. He urged Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders to cleanse themselves at Mahakumbh. Meanwhile, PM Modi's visit to Mahakumbh was highlighted as a reflection of his respect for India's cultural and religious roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:04 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson CR Kesavan accused the Congress party of engaging in communal politics and disrespecting Sanatan Dharma. Kesavan remarked that Congress has a long-standing history of religious manipulation to appeal to their votebank, describing it as an act of humiliation and insult to the Hindu faith.

The BJP spokesperson specifically criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge for their alleged comments on Hindu rituals. He urged them to participate in the Mahakumbh for spiritual cleansing. Kesavan's comments come amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Mahakumbh, which he attended with great reverence.

Prime Minister Modi's holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh was presented as a testament to his deep connection to Indian traditions. Emphasizing the significance of this spiritual event, Modi called it a moment of 'divine' connection, urging for peace and wisdom. The Mahakumbh, inaugurated on January 13, 2025, remains the world's largest spiritual assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

