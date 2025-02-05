Delhi Elections: Allegations Fly as AAP and BJP Clash Amid Voting
Tensions rise in Delhi as BJP and AAP trade allegations of misconduct. BJP accuses AAP of tarnishing Delhi's character, while AAP alleges voter coercion by police. With voting concluded, the national capital saw a turnout of 57.7%, with results expected on February 8.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi electoral landscape is embroiled in controversy as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchange heated accusations. BJP's Delhi President, Virendraa Sachdeva, launched a blistering attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, claiming the party has both looted and ruined Delhi's character. In response, AAP alleged voter coercion by BJP, urging intervention as reports emerged of misconduct at the Sainik Vihar polling station.
BJP's Sachdeva minced no words, describing Kejriwal's party as desperate and cornered. 'Your hooliganism is being caught, your liquor is being caught, your money is being held,' he told ANI, urging citizens to support a 'double engine' government. Meanwhile, AAP contested these claims, accusing Delhi Police of forcibly swaying votes in BJP's favor, accusations denied by the District Election Office.
As officials called for peaceful participation, the Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 57.7% in Delhi. Officials praised the polling process, underscoring the democratic exercise's importance. With the voting concluded, all eyes now turn to February 8, when the results of this intense political battle will be unveiled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
