House Speaker Supports Trump's Radical Gaza Initiative

House Speaker Mike Johnson has publicly supported President Donald Trump's controversial proposal for the United States to take control of the war-torn Gaza Strip. Johnson's endorsement came during a press conference where he spoke about the global importance of security in that volatile region.

Meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested the U.S. involvement in Gaza could transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East,' after moving Palestinians to other areas. This plan has reshaped longstanding U.S. policy and attracted both surprise and critique worldwide.

Johnson expressed his intention to discuss further details of the plan with Netanyahu at an upcoming meeting in the U.S. Capitol. Despite potential risks, Johnson confirmed continued support for Trump's initiative and reinforced the necessity of standing with Israel amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)