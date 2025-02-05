Starmer and Trudeau Discuss Trade and Collaboration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a conversation with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, emphasizing the significance of international trade and collaboration. According to Downing Street, Starmer welcomed the global dialogue on these crucial topics during the call.

The discussion with Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated the strong trading ties that exist between the UK and Canada. Both leaders underlined the importance of maintaining and enhancing these economic connections.

This call underscores the continuous efforts of both nations to foster closer relationships through shared economic interests and partnerships, showcasing a commitment to mutual growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)